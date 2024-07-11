KTR slams Congress govt over ‘rise’ in crime rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Citing news paper reports, former MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, July 11, remarked that the law and order situation in Hyderabad went downhill and the Congress led state government “should wake up before brand Hyderabad is further damaged.”

“What happened to this great city..? Today, leading newspapers like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi are writing news on the front page saying, “What happened to this city?” This means that peace and security in the city is completely out of control! From Hyderabad to the Telangana countryside, leadership without administrative experience can be seen everywhere!….” he said.

The BRS working president claimed that ‘Brand Hyderabad’ was fading as the city is witnessing an “increase in murders and an explosion of inter state gangs.”

“There is no peace in Hyderabad.. City people’s lives are not safe.. Despite the chief minister’s visits to the police command centre, why is it that there is no command on policing? Where is the control over deteriorating law and order?” he asked.

He further claimed that investments were moving out of Telangana after the Congress came to power and thereby hurting employment opportunities for the youth.

“Why are power cuts happening every minute? How does it help if the government puts brakes against Hyderabad growing into an international city?” he asked.