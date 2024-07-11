Voting for strong regional parties is key, says KTR, cites Naidu’s example

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) remarked that voting for strong regional parties “which can deliver the goods” is key and shared a report which stated that the chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a crucial ally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is demanding 1 trillion rupees in aid for Andhra Pradesh.

“This is how you get your way in Delhi. By voting for strong regional parties which can deliver the goods I hope the people of Telangana are watching closely. An own political identity for Telangana is the best,” he remarked, sharing the report by Bloomberg on the subject.

స్వీయ రాజకీయ అస్థిత్వమే

According to the report, Naidu, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently, sought funds for the construction of AP’s capital city, Amaravati and other projects.