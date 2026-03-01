KTR slams Revanth Reddy for ‘bulldozer regime’ amid Musi evictions

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, March 1, undertook a 3.5 km long ‘Dandi March’ in Rajendranagar and met families who are reportedly being displaced due to the Musi rejuvenation project.

KTR alleged that a “bulldozer regime” is being run in Telangana under the Congress government. “From the very day Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister, the state has witnessed large-scale demolition of houses and harassment of citizens,” he said.

Critising the Congress leadership, KTR said that while Rahul Gandhi speaks against bulldozer politics elsewhere, he conveniently ignores demolitions in Telangana.

Dozens of residents from Haider Shah Kote and Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, who are facing the risk of eviction due to the Musi rejuvenation initiative, also joined KTR in the march.

Later, while addressing a meeting later at Madhu Park Ridge Apartments, KTR assured the affected families that the BRS would stand firmly with them.

He asked residents to protect their homes and lands for the next two years and said that once the BRS returns to power, the party would ensure that no one loses their house in the name of the Musi project.

KTR alleged that the Musi project was a pretext for a large-scale corruption aimed at benefiting contractors close to the ruling party. “During the previous BRS government, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Musi rejuvenation was prepared at a cost of about Rs 16,000 crore without displacing a single household, and included plans for roads and flyovers with minimal public disruption,” he said.

He asked the residents to stay united and not to fall prey to intimidation or monetary inducements, assuring that BRS would extend full legal and political support to the victims.