KTR slams Telangana CM over RTC fare hike during festivals

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, August 12, slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy over bus fare hike by the Telangana Road Transport Service fare hike during festivals.

Taking a dig at Reddy, the former Telangana minister asked the CM to travel by RTC bus and directly receive the ‘rare’ blessings of the people. “The passengers are ready to honour you since you leave them bewildered during festivals,” he said in a post on X.

The Sircilla MLA further said that in making RTC buses free of cost for women, the Telangana government has put the burden on other passengers by increasing the ticket fare. “It takes a special talent to loot people’s money even on a festival day! Increasing RTC bus charges on Rakhi day is no ordinary intelligence!,” KTR added.

Taking potshots at the six guarantees of the Congress government, the BRS working president asked the CM to promote the RTC fare hike during festivals as the seventh guarantee.

RTC fare hike for Rakshabandhan

KTR’s remark came after the TGSRTC increased the fares by 1.5 times for Raksha Bandhan last week. The revised fares applied only to the special buses operating during the festival, whereas regular buses will continue with standard fares, the TGSRTC informed in a press release.

For passengers’ convenience, display boards were placed at the front of special service buses. Noting minimal passenger rush in special buses for return journeys, the corporation planned to recall empty buses from low-occupancy routes to prevent inconvenience on crowded routes.