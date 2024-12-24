KTR slams Telangana govt for ‘abandoning’ farmers, paddy issues

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, December 24, slammed the Telangana government over paddy procurement and accused the Congress of abandoning farmers in Telangana.

KTR censured the Telangana government for failing to purchase paddy effectively, leaving farmers with unsold produce despite producing 1.53 crore tonnes during the Vaanakalam season.

In a post on X, the former Telangana IT minister said, “Only 46 lakh metric tonnes were purchased, far short of expectations, after denying to procurement of coarse variety and imposing numerous conditions for purchasing fine variety paddy. The promised Rs 500 bonus per quintal was unmet, with only Rs 530 crore disbursed under stringent conditions.”

Also Read Paddy procurement gains momentum as millers, Telangana govt reach consensus

The Sircilla MLA, further criticised the Congress government for discontinuing the Rythu Bharosa scheme and procuring paddy. Rama Rao said the farmers were deprived of Rs 26,000 crore. In sharp contrast, farmers had not only received Rythu Bandhu farm investment support, but also were assured for procuring their paddy directly from their fields.

The BRS working president also lambasted the government for its failures, listing issues such as power cuts, riots, lies, deceit, political vendetta, anarchy and administrative chaos. “What is left in Telangana except demolitions, debts, and diversions?” he asked, calling for immediate action to address farmers’ grievances.