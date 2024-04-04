KTR slams Telangana govt over dead monkeys in water tank in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, April 4, slammed the Telangana government over the incident in Nalgonda district in which dead bodies of around 30 monkeys were found in a water tank on Wednesday, April 3.

“What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance which are standard protocols to be followed are being neglected Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public health,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read Telangana: 30 monkeys found dead in water tank in Nalgonda

What a shameful state of affairs in the Telangana Municipal department



Periodical cleaning & routine Maintenance which are standard protocols to be followed are being neglected



Governance has been in shambles because the Congress government prioritised politics over public… https://t.co/Ooz7RnFOVE — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 3, 2024

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy visited the site of the incident on Thursday and examined the water tank.

Addressing the media during the visit, he said that the state government has “completely failed” in fulfilling the issues of water for irrigation and drinking.

“Medical tests should be conducted on people who have consumed water from this tank,” he demanded.

Municipal workers pulled out the bodies of monkeys from the water tank near Nagarjuna Sagar under Nandikonda Municipality.

The water tank was being used to supply drinking water to about 200 families in Hill Colony and municipal staff had placed metal sheets on top of it.

Officials suspect that due to scorching heat, monkeys may have entered the tank through the metal sheets for water but could not come out and drowned.

After the recovery of the dead bodies of such a large number of monkeys, the area’s residents were worried about the impact on their health as they had been consuming the same water. They suspect that monkeys died 10 days ago while the same water was supplied to them for drinking. They demanded action against municipal officials for their negligence.