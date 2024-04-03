Telangana: 30 monkeys found dead in water tank in Nalagonda

The water tank was being used to supply drinking water to about 200 families in Hill Colony and municipal staff had placed metal sheets on top of it.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th April 2024 12:14 am IST
30 monkeys found dead in water tank
30 monkeys found dead in water tank- IANS

Hyderabad: Around 30 monkeys were found dead in a water tank in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

Municipal workers pulled out the bodies of monkeys from the water tank near Nagarjuna Sagar under Nandikonda Municipality.

The water tank was being used to supply drinking water to about 200 families in Hill Colony and municipal staff had placed metal sheets on top of it.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: 2,500 cusecs released from Nagarjuna Sagar to elevate water woes

Officials suspect that due to scorching heat, monkeys may have entered the tank through the metal sheets for water but could not come out and drowned.

After the recovery of the dead bodies of such a large number of monkeys, the area’s residents were worried about the impact on their health as they had been consuming the same water. They suspect that monkeys died 10 days ago while the same water was supplied to them for drinking. They demanded action against municipal officials for their negligence.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th April 2024 12:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button