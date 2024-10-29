KTR targets Congress over Adani’s ‘secret meeting’ with Ponguleti

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has raised serious questions regarding a secret meeting between Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and representatives of the Adani Group.

The Sircilla MLA alleged that the meeting took place shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the minister’s premises last month.

“One Month since ED raids on Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Not a single word from

@dir_ed or BJP or Congress!! No case filed even after media reports of huge quantity of money being found etc Right after the raids, Adani was in Hyderabad and had a secret meeting with Minister Ponguleti What’s the quid pro quo here? Any guesses?,” he said on X.

He said that while allegations of financial misconduct swirl around Minister Ponguleti, there has been no formal case filed against him.

ED raids on minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 27 conducted extensive raids at the residences and offices of minister Reddy as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering activities.

The raids involved 16 teams of ED officials searching multiple locations, including Reddy’s properties in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, as well as his farmhouse near Himayat Sagar.

The investigation reportedly was linked to allegations against Reddy’s son, Harsha Reddy, who is accused of engaging in hawala transactions and purchasing luxury watches worth crores through dubious means, including cryptocurrency payments.