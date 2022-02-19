KTR to address Harvard India conference

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th February 2022 2:10 pm IST
Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (file)

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology and Industries K. T. Rama Rao will address Harvard India Conference 2022.

The minister has received an invitation to take part in the conference being held virtually from February 18 to 20.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, will be the keynote speaker for the conference. He will deliver the address on February 20, at 6.30 p.m.IST.

The theme of this year’s Conference is India @ 2030 – A Transformational Decade.

Minister KTR will share his thoughts on Telangana’s effective policy design and implementation, IT driven growth of Telangana, ease of doing business, women-centric business incubators, and the developmental vision for 2030.

KTR thanked the organisers for the invitation and stated that he looks forward to sharing his ideas at the conference.

