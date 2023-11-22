KTR unveils website with Telangana government jobs details

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a website which provides comprehensive details on the current government jobs statistics and recruitments undertaken in Telangana.

The minister, on November 20 had assured that a job calendar would be released soon after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government retains power in the Telangana elections.

The new website released for the convenience of youngsters, provides all details on job recruitment in the last 9.5 years in the state.

The website will also have information related to the completion of recruitment exercises besides those under process.

Details include recruiting agency-wise details, department-wise details, and government jobs filled between 2004 and 2023.

On Monday, November 20, KTR in an informal chat with aspirants for government jobs in Ashko Nagar said, “In the last 9.5 years, Telangana government has identified 2,32,308 direct recruitment job vacancies and has filled up in 1,60,083 jobs, which is the highest for any state in India.”

So far, 10,116 vacancies were filled up between 2004 and 2014. Staggering 1,60,083 were filled up between 2014 and 2023.

Meanwhile, KTR has extended an invitation to the public to join ‘Telangana Balagam’, a dedicated team entrusted with the belief of oneness.

“With personal oversight of this endeavour, I cordially invite you to articulate your aspirations by completing the enclosed Google form: ” KTR said on X.