Telangana: BRS counters Congress with its own job calendar, vows TSPSC revamp

Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the BRS government would release a job calendar every year and also revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) if voted to power again.

Speaking to job aspirants at Ashok Nagar on Monday, November 20, KTR said that apart from speeding up the process of filling government job vacancies, BRS would make efforts to get the court cases on job notifications vacated.

Had an insightful conversation with the Govt job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward



Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election pic.twitter.com/CHBRxuuzzj — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 20, 2023

This comes after the Telangana Congress, in its manifesto, released a job calendar as part of its assurance for youth in the state. Their manifesto focuses on 37 promises for the people of the state and its development in addition to a job calendar to fill up 2 lakh vacant posts in Telangana in the first year.

Also Read Telangana Congress releases manifesto, job calendar vows to fill 2L posts in 1 yr

He further assured to meet government job aspirants on December 4, a day after the Assembly poll results are declared, and discuss the filling up of vacancies and TSPSC-related issues.

The aspirants hailing from different districts of Telangana reached out to the minister who also assured them that his party would increase Group-II posts and expedite the process of conducting pending recruitment exams.

Recalling his experience as an employee, KTR said that he has worked in the private sector for almost a decade and is well aware of the challenges faced by students while securing a job, be it government or private.

The meeting went on for two hours during which KTR stated that in the last 9.5 years, the BRS government had released 16000 job vacancies every year.

Stating that the BRS is continuing the process of filling up 2.30 lakh government jobs, KTR informed that more than 1.62 lakh government jobs have already been filled.

He also criticized the Congress and said that the grand old party did not even give 1000 jobs in a year when they were in power in the undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004-2014.