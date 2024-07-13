KTR vs Health minister on 'shortage' of medicines in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Citing a media report, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, July 13, alleged that under chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, the conditions of the state-run hospitals are in a dire condition to the point that medicines are unavailable, which resulted in a response from minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

“KCR’s government provided the foundation for government hospitals during its ten-year rule. The BRS government brought to the situation from the misery of decades of “I don’t want to go to the government hospital” to “let’s go to the government hospital”. But, in just six months of its government, the Revanth sarkar has brought them down to the point that medicines are unavailable. People’s lives are in the air!” he remarked.

Responding to KTR’s remarks, the health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha called the Namasthe Telangana newspaper article “baseless” and termed the media house as “owned by the BRS.”

Stating that there was no shortage of medicines in government hospitals, he attacked the BRS for “non-payment of dues worth Rs 250 crores to drug suppliers starting from 2022.

“We are working towards fully cleaning up public health and are providing health security to the poor. The BRS government did nothing to improve public health in Telangana other than just building bungalows,” he remarked.