KTR vs health minister on ‘shortage’ of medicines in Telangana

KTR's allegation that medicines are unavailable at government hospitals in Telangana was met with a strong response from Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th July 2024 10:22 am IST
KTR vs Health minister on 'shortage' of medicines in Telangana
KTR vs Health minister on 'shortage' of medicines in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Citing a media report, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, July 13, alleged that under chief minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, the conditions of the state-run hospitals are in a dire condition to the point that medicines are unavailable, which resulted in a response from minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

“KCR’s government provided the foundation for government hospitals during its ten-year rule. The BRS government brought to the situation from the misery of decades of “I don’t want to go to the government hospital” to “let’s go to the government hospital”. But, in just six months of its government, the Revanth sarkar has brought them down to the point that medicines are unavailable. People’s lives are in the air!” he remarked.

Also Read
Telangana: KTR accuses Revanth, Rahul of deceiving unemployed youth

Responding to KTR’s remarks, the health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha called the Namasthe Telangana newspaper article “baseless” and termed the media house as “owned by the BRS.”

MS Education Academy

Stating that there was no shortage of medicines in government hospitals, he attacked the BRS for “non-payment of dues worth Rs 250 crores to drug suppliers starting from 2022.

“We are working towards fully cleaning up public health and are providing health security to the poor. The BRS government did nothing to improve public health in Telangana other than just building bungalows,” he remarked.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th July 2024 10:22 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button