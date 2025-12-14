KTR warns of retaliation against Congress for attacking oppn workers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR on Sunday, December 14 warned of retaliation against Congress for attacking party workers.

The Sircilla MLA visited the residence of Uppal Mallaiah in Lingampalli village of Nuthankal mandal in Thungathurthi of Suryapet. Mallaiah was killed in a violent clash involving Congress supporters ahead of the gram panchayat elections on December 9.

KTR handed over a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family on behalf of the party. He assured full support and promised a government job to one family member once the BRS returned to power.

Addressing a gathering later, KTR accused the Congress government of fearing defeat in local body elections, leading to attacks on opposition workers.

“If Congress claims wonders like loan waivers and ration cards in two years, why fear panchayat polls? Their failures are driving them to violence,” he said, warning that continued attacks on BRS cadre could force retaliation, potentially disrupting peace in Telangana.

“We ruled for 10 years without such thoughts. If we retaliate, the State will come to a halt,” he stated while urging Congress to focus on governance.

The former Telangana minister also congratulated BRS workers for securing nearly 50 percent of sarpanch and ward member posts despite intimidation tactics by the Congress, calling it a sign of public support for former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s administration.

Former minister G Jagadish Reddy, former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, MLC Kotireddy and former MP Lingaiah Yadav accompanied him to the village.