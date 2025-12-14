Telangana local body polls: Two die while going to cast vote

Hyderabad: Two people died in an accident on Sunday, December 14, while heading to vote in the Telangana local body polls.

The deceased were identified as Burra Kalyan, 27, and Naveen, 27, both residents of Nandanam village, Inavolu Mandal, in Hanamkonda. Kalyan and Naveen were travelling from Hyderabad to Hanamkonda, as they reached the National Highway near Raghavpur, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Kalyan and Naveen died on the spot. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered.

Previous incident

In a similar accident, in Hyderabad on December 8. A bike taxi rider and a woman were killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Suraram.

The accident occurred near Jyothi Milk Industry when a speeding lorry lost control and hit the bike from behind. The deceased were identified as Jyothi, 32, a resident of Venkat Ram Nagar in Suraram, and Surender Reddy, 45, a bike taxi rider and resident of Pandu Basti.

According to Suraram police, Jyothi had hired the bike while heading to work. The impact of the lorry was so severe that Jyoti and Surender flew off the bike and died on the spot due to grievous injuries. Traffic at the location came to a halt for some time as locals gathered and alerted authorities.