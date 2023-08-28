KTR welcomes O9 Solutions to expand its R&D capacity in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao announced that o9 Solutions, a fast-growing global supply chain software company headquartered in the US, would make the city a hub for expanding its R&D and services delivery capacity for global clients.

Also Read Telangana min KTR explores Chicago’s food processing ecosystem

“This should lead to 1000s of high-skill, high-paying jobs in Telangana in the next couple of years,” said KTR, after meeting the leadership team of o9 in Chicago.

Exited over the venture, KTR tweeted “Welcome @o9solutions to Telangana. The supply chain skills academy in association with TASK will potentially create many more opportunities for youngsters as manufacturing activity continues to expand.”

“Also, thrilled about the Supply Chain Skills Academy that o9 Solutions will develop in partnership with the state to train our local engineering talent for global companies in the supply chain domain.” said KTR.