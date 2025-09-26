KTR will go to jail in Formula-E case, strong proof against him: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) will certainly end up in jail in the Formula-E case, claiming that there is strong evidence against him.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday, September 25, where he had come to participate in a party program, Mahesh Kumar Goud addressed several questions from journalists.

BRS has split into four pieces: Goud

He stated that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has now split into four factions. “KCR is confined to his farmhouse. What reason is left for people to support that party? Kavitha’s politics revolves around property disputes. Even if she hosts a party, it will not benefit her. With criminal cases pending against her, there is no chance of Congress admitting her,” he clarified.

On the phone-tapping case, he said it remains the most serious issue. “Everyone’s calls were recorded. Even the phones of Revanth Reddy and me were tapped. As part of that conspiracy, the government officially directed Jio to record my calls using the SIM card I was using then. The ongoing investigation has revealed this,” he alleged.

On the Jubilee Hills by-election

On the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, Goud expressed confidence: “The Congress flag will definitely fly there. Many leaders, such as CN Reddy, Baba Fasiuddin, Naveen Yadav, and Bonthu Rammohan, are in the contest. Based on survey results, we will allocate the ticket.”

HYDRAA against encroachments

On ‘Hydra,’ the state’s anti-encroachment drive, he said: “Ordinary citizens need not worry. The action only troubles encroachers of government lands and drains. Hydra is meant to protect government lands.”

Rajagopal Reddy’s remarks

Answering a query about MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s criticism of the Congress government, Goud said, “The high command will handle the matter and take the right decision at the right time.”

42% BC reservations in local polls

Goud also revealed that the government will soon issue a GO giving 42 percent reservations to BCs in local body polls. “The elections will be conducted only after the GO is issued,” he explained.

Expressing confidence in the leadership, he said, “Revanth Reddy will remain chief minister for five years. He played a vital role in the Assembly poll victory. As PCC president, I, too, have contributed significantly in the past year. The government’s welfare and development programs are being effectively taken to the people.”