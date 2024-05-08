KTR issues ‘jail challenge’ to Revanth in Osmania ‘fake circular’ case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) issued a challenge to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in the ‘fake circular’ case and asked him to prove that the circular related to the closure of hostels and mess at the Osmania University is real and the one posted by BRS social media convenor Manne Krishank is false.

“If you can prove the same with the help of forensic experts, I am ready to go to jail. If not, you have to,” KTR said while addressing a press meet outside Chanchalguda jail, on Wednesday, May 8, after meeting Krishank in jail.

Calling the case “frivolous”, KTR alleged that Revanth forged the circular issued by the chief warden of hotels and mess, Osmania University. “This is an indication of how the system is working in the state,” he remarked.

Krishank was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the East Maredpally court on Wednesday, May 2.

Court delays bail hearing

The City Court has once again delayed the decision on granting bail to Krishank Manne on Tuesday, May 7.

The bail hearing for Krishank has been postponed multiple times due to the unavailability of judges.

Initially scheduled for an earlier date, the hearing was first delayed to Monday but then pushed back further to Tuesday when the presiding judge said they needed more time to familiarize themselves with the details of the case.

The hearing was then delayed again to Wednesday, with the court citing the judges’ other commitments or leave as the reason for the consecutive delays.