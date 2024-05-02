Hyderabad: 14 days judicial custody for BRS’ Krishank in OU ‘fake info’ case

Hyderabad: In the Osmania University ‘fake info’ case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the East Maredpally court on Wednesday, May 2.

He was arrested by the police at Pathangi toll gate while he was travelling from Kothagudem to Hyderabad and was moved to Osmania University police station.

The police had previously filed a case against the BRS spokesperson based on a complaint filed by the OU chief warden of hostels and mess which alleged that Krishank created and circulated fake circulars regarding closure of hostels and mess at the OU.

BRS slams development

The BRS party had condemned the development and questioned the “blatant curbing of freedom of the opposition party leaders” while the MCC for Lok Sabha polls is in place.

“The Model Code of Conduct is in place due to General elections but Congress “Praja Palana” in Telangana is blatantly curbing the freedom of opposition party leaders. Is this a fair election if an opposition leader cannot even move around in the state and also conduct a press meet at their party office? A police officer gets into the car of the Social Media Convenor and Spokesperson of our Party Manne Krishank and the police seem to be illegally detaining him for no reason. Hope @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI takes this into cognizance and initiates prompt action, the party said in a post on X.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Congress government over the move.