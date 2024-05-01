Hyderabad: After ‘fake info’ case, BRS leader Krishank taken into custody

Hyderabad: After a case was filed on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank over “fake information” regarding the closure of hostels and mess at Osmania University, he was taken into custody by the police at Chotuppal on Wednesday, May 1.

In a series of posts, Krishank said that police stopped his car at the Pathangi checkpost while returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem and subsequently took him to Chotuppal police station.

“While returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem to participate in a Press Conference of KTR garu, Police have stopped at Panthangi Checkpost. From last 30 minutes instead of checking vehicle they have made us stand saying Higher Officials will come…..,” he said in a post on X.

“Crime Inspector Choutuppal sitting in our Car taking us to Choutuppal POLICE Station … dont know why ?” he said, in the second post.

BRS slams development

The BRS party condemned the development and questioned the “blatant curbing of freedom of the opposition party leaders” while the MCC for Lok Sabha polls is in place.

“The Model Code of Conduct is in place due to General elections but Congress “Praja Palana” in Telangana is blatantly curbing the freedom of opposition party leaders. Is this a fair election if an opposition leader cannot even move around in the state and also conduct a press meet at their party office? A police officer gets into the car of the Social Media Convenor and Spokesperson of our Party Manne Krishank and the police seem to be illegally detaining him for no reason. Hope @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI takes this into cognizance and initiates prompt action, the party said in a post on X.

The Osmania University row

The case was booked over the complaint, lodged by chief warden G Srinivas, said that a fabricated notice circulating on social media falsely claimed the closure of these facilities at OU, tarnishing the university’s reputation.

Srinivas urged the police to halt the dissemination of a fake message and take action against Manne Krishank for spreading false information.

In response to the complaint, Sub Inspector Y Kashaiah from OU police station filed a case against Manne Krishank under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 466, 468, 469, and 505 (1) (c). Further investigations are currently ongoing regarding this issue.