KTR’s visit to Delhi was aimed at sealing secret BJP-BRS pact: Shabbir

Kamareddy: Congress senior leader and Ex-Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday alleged that the BJP and BRS parties have made a secret pact and that the secret visit of IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao to Delhi was proof of the same.

Addressing a press conference at the Kamareddy DCC office, Shabbir Ali said that the illegal relationship between BJP and BRS parties has been exposed and it has become clear that the two are one and the same. He questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or Minister KTR had never met Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Ministers when they came to the state, and why they had never given a memorandum seeking development funds.

“Today they say that they are meeting the ministers only for development funds. But the truth is that they have made a secret pact with the BJP,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali also alleged that KTR’s visit to Delhi was also aimed to prevent the arrest of KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, in connection with the liquor scam.

“BJP leader Bandi Sanjay talking about KTR’s visit to Delhi is ridiculous. BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and other projects. The BJP leaders often claimed that the KCR family will be sent to jail for swindling public money. But not a single enquiry has been ordered and even Kavitha, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate twice in the liquor scam, has been let free,” Shabbir Ali said.

He said that many BJP leaders have realized that the BJP has aligned with the BRS in Telangana and that their rivalry is fake. “That’s why many leaders from BJP will join Congress soon. Their agenda has been exposed,” Shabbir Ali said.

Speaking about the double-bedroom scam in Kamareddy, he said that he was always ready to face a challenge from BRS MLA Gampa Govardhan.

“If he has the guts, he should come for an open debate at the 2BHK site venue. The BRS MLA blamed the masons for the faulty construction to protect the contractor. He should first apologize to the masons,” Shabbir Ali said. He added that these challenges were not for political mileage, but to ensure public safety.

“Everywhere first a basement is constructed and then a building. But in Kamareddy they first constructed the building and now constructing the basement. If he is a man of his word, then I am ready anytime for a debate. Bring engineers or anyone to check for defects in the construction. I am ready for this challenge,” Shabbir Ali said.

He warned that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be only responsible if someone gets injured or killed by occupying those double bedrooms. “I will file a case against you,” Shabbir Ali said.