Kubbra Sait reveals Salman Khan’s clever ‘Ready’ film idea

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Ready’, ‘Gully Boy’ and others, has spoken about the impact of her role in ‘Ready’ on her filmography. The actress also shared how it was superstar Salman Khan, whose idea made her role in the film stand out.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen talking to the camera. She opened up about bagging her very first film, ‘Ready’, directed by Anees Bazmee and headlined by Salman Khan.

Kubbra recalled auditioning for the role wearing a short black dress and waiting anxiously for Anees Bazmee’s approval. Though she initially had no dialogues in the film and was cast as a maid, things changed after Salman Khan suggested adding a quirky twist to her character by making her speak broken English.

Talking about her experience, the actress shared, “This audition is the audition where I wore, like, a short black dress and waited for Anees Bazmee to walk into the office and give me a nod of approval. This was an audition where I was now going to be playing a maid in the film ‘Ready’, and I am so excited about this. The crazy self-belief I always had doing this film, because this film was a new experience for me. Like, I had never done a film. Also, did not actually have any lines in the film at all, but then, Salman Khan was like, ‘Why don’t you make her the maid who talks in broken language, like in broken English?’. And Anees sir really liked the idea and that’s why I have lines in the film”.

“Every person told me I was mad, I was mental, and I was impatient for doing the role in ‘Ready’. But if I had not done ‘Ready’, if I were not mad enough to do ‘Ready’, I would have never been Kuku. Never say never. And there are no small roles. There are only small actors. One learning for the rest of your life. Go watch ‘Ready’, dude, it’s there. It’s there on Amazon Prime and all that stuff. Now go”, she added.