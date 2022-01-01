Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 on cards?

Mumbai: ‘Love is friendship’, remember this line? It is from filmmaker Karan Johar’s iconic debut directorial ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ which was released in 1998. Having won number of awards, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol enjoys the cult status even today. Karan changed the face of love triangles with his fun take on love, friendship, growing up and the characters — Tina, Rahul and Anjali.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the filmmaker to announce its sequel for a while now. Though Karan had dropped many hints previously, we dint see any confirmation popping up. And now, it seems like actress Sara Ali Khan has just revealed some secret about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2.

In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan revealed that if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai again, she would love to be a part of it with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor.

She said, “I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I’m almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it.”

Now, we don’t know if she dropped a major hint about the sequel or just expressed her wish to work in the film with Vijay. If her words turn out to be true, then it is going to be a treat for the movie buffs. Do you also want to see Janvhi, Sara and Vijay together on the screen?