Kumaraswamy predicts possibility of early Assembly polls in Karnataka

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday predicted the possibility of an early Assembly elections in Karnataka, saying they could be held in December this year.

As per the five-year scheduled term, the election is to be held in April-May next year.

“In my opinion, there is all possibility of Assembly elections in December, don’t be under the impression that it will be held in April next year, and there is time…the party workers should start preparing from now itself,” Kumaraswamy told partymen in the city.

The former Chief Minister said there is a conducive atmosphere for the JD(S) to win at least 15 seats in Bengaluru, even as he called upon party workers to prepare for both Assembly and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls.

“Let’s ask people for five years, we don’t want 25 years,” he said while asking workers to go door-to-door to understand the needs of the people and inform them about JD(S)’ plans and programmes on coming to power.

Aiming to form an independent government in the State in 2023, the JD(S), under Kumaraswamy’s leadership, has set a target of winning 123 seats in the 224-member Assembly.