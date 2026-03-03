Kummera Jatara infant death: Collector submits report to BC commission

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool district collector B Santosh has submitted a comprehensive report to the Telangana Commission for Backwards Classes (BC) regarding the death of a two-month-old baby in Kummera village during the Mallanna Jatara.

The report was filed on February 28, following directions from the Commission.

Arrests and accused

According to the report, Srinivas Reddy (A1), Madhusudan Reddy (A2) and Srikanth Reddy (A3) were arrested on February 23 and remanded to judicial custody. Six other accused persons are currently absconding.

The BC Commission had sought a detailed account of the incident. Commission Chairman G Niranjan, along with other members, visited Kummera village on February 24 to gather information from officials and residents.

Sequence of events during jatara

The report elaborates on the incidents that took place between February 18 and 21 during the Kummera Mallanna Jatara, which saw participation from nearly 20,000 devotees between February 17 and 20.

On February 18 at around 8.30 pm, U Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint at the Nagarkurnool Police Station against Chandrakala, Bauramma and Ganesh. About an hour later, Ganesh filed a counter-complaint against Srinivas Reddy and six others.

Baby declared dead, case registered

On February 21, at around 6 am, Mounika brought her two-month-old baby to the Nagarkurnool Government Hospital, stating that the child had been unresponsive since morning.

The duty doctor declared the baby dead at approximately 7 am. Based on suspicion expressed by the mother, a case of suspicious death was registered at the Nagarkurnool Police Station.

Caste verification underway

The report noted that Mounika has not yet submitted documentary proof of her caste. Directions were issued to the Tahsildar of Mahammadabad to verify the details. The Tahsildar reported that Mounika’s mother, Balakrishnamma, belongs to the Pichchaguntla (Vamsaraj) community, which is listed under BC-A (Serial No. 18).

Relief measures announced

On February 25, the district administration extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the baby’s father, Ganesh, from the District Administrative Fund. He has also been offered an outsourcing job at the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College, and steps are being taken to allot him a two-bedroom house.

No link to earlier treatment

The report clarified that the baby, born on December 21, 2025, had previously been admitted to Nagarkurnool Hospital and later referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, where treatment was provided from December 21, 2025, to January 21, 2026.

The Collector stated that there is no connection between the earlier treatment and the current incident.