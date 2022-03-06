Kunal Kemmu complains about his encounter with ‘reckless driver’

Mumbai: Sunday morning did not turn out great for actor Kunal Kemmu as he witnessed an unpleasant incident along with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal penned a lengthy post detailing his encounter with a “reckless driver” who “jeopardised the safety of everyone” in his car.

“This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car. He didn’t just risk his own safety but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car. He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car,” Kunal wrote.

He also requested Mumbai Police to look into the matter.

“By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense he got back into his car and drove off. I request Mumbai Police to look into this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour,” he concluded.

Soha Ali Khan also shared the message on her Instagram Stories and tagged the Mumbai Police.