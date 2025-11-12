Kurnool bus fire: Dashcam shows biker’s body on road before tragedy

A new development has emerged in the Kurnool bus fire tragedy that claimed 19 lives, where the dashcam of a bus captures Erriswamy, the pillion rider, standing with the lifeless body of biker B Shiva Shankar on the road.

While Erriswamy stands on the extreme left side of the road, with Shankar’s body, the extreme right captures the bike, just a few meters away from them, which was eventually dragged by the ill-fated Kaveri Travels, causing a massive fire.

కర్నూలు బస్సు ప్రమాదం.. వెలుగులోకి మరో షాకింగ్ వీడియో



వేమూరి కావేరి బస్సు ప్రమాదానికి ముందు.. శివ యాక్సిడెంట్‌కి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు మరో బస్సు కెమెరాలో రికార్డ్



బైక్ ప్రమాదం జరిగిన తర్వాత.. శివ మృతదేహాన్ని రోడ్డు పక్కకు లాగి, బాడీ పక్కనే నిల్చున్న… pic.twitter.com/5vBaJUzYXq — PulseNewsBreaking (@pulsenewsbreak) November 12, 2025

A different video has also captured the Kaveri Travels erupting into flames.

In the early hours of October 24, a reportedly drunk Shiva Shankar, heading towards Tuggali, hit the divider. Both riders fell down and while Shankar died on the spot, Erriswamy survived with minor injuries.

Tragedy struck as the Bengaluru-bound Kaveri Travels bus from Hyderabad dragged the stationed bike whose diesel cap was open, causing a friction between the heavy vehicle and the two-wheeler, triggering the fire. Of the 44 passengers, 19 were killed in the fire while the rest escaped with injuries.

Erriswamy confessed that he and Shiva Shankar had consumed liquor at a dhaba shortly before the accident. While he was able to pull his friend’s body to the roadside, he failed to pull the bike aside.

The driver and helper of the bus were able to escape the tragedy but were later arrested. The owner of the bus, Vemuri Vinod Kumar, was also arrested by the police on November 7 and presented before a local court, but was granted bail