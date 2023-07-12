Kuruluş: Osman actors Cagri and Buse get married!

Hyderabad: The popular actors Cagri Sensoy and Buse Arslan, who rose to fame for their faultless performances in the Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman, have made it official!

Cagri Sensoy and Buse Arslan get hitched!

Taking to Instagram, Arslan shared pictures from the couple’s dreamy wedding. She wrote, “Yes, yes, Yes ! Another happy day has been added to our list of happy days”. She also added, “Glad we chose each other.”

After she posted this on her handle, many social media users and industry peers sent the pair congratulatory messages. Check it out!

The couple’s journey from reel life to real life served as a fairytale for many of their fans and followers. The duo fell in love after working together on the show Kuruluş: Osman as co-stars. Fans went crazy over their sizzling chemistry on and off-screen.

For the uninitiated, Arslan played the role of Aygul Hatun in Kuruluş: Osman, while Ensoy played Cerkutay in the Turkish programme that discusses Osman Ghazi’s internal and external battles regarding how he developed and administers the Ottoman Empire.