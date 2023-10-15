Kuwait: 107 illegal expats arrested, 9 fake domestic offices busted

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior said the arrested expatriates are from Al-Aqila, Salwa, Seville, Farwaniya, Khaitan, and Al-Ahmadi Governorate.

Published: 15th October 2023 9:01 pm IST
Photo: MoI

The authorities in Kuwait have taken action against nine fake domestic offices and arrested 107 illegal expatriates for violating residency and labour laws.

One individual was charged with bribery, while 12 individuals engaged in ‘immoral acts’ in exchange for financial gain, a press release said.

The individuals involved are being investigated by the Residence Investigation Department.

The Search and Investigation Department arrested an Asian resident who bribed his relative to obtain a driver’s license, resulting in an arrest warrant for absenteeism.

Nine Asian nationals were arrested by authorities, including three women who were convicted of immoral acts in exchange for money and were referred to the appropriate authorities for legal action.

Kuwaiti authorities are determined to continue their nationwide campaign to arrest illegal expatriates in an effort to combat fake work visas.

Expatriates make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.

