Kuwait: 37 expats arrested for gambling, running illegal liquor factories

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have arrested 37 expatriates for their involvement in gambling and running illegal liquor factories.
Taking to X, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the arrested expatriates are from the governorates of Al Ahmadi and Al Farwaniya.
At least 30 individuals were recently caught red-handed while gambling in various regions of the country.
The seizure of significant amounts of money, mobile phones, and gambling instruments from them has been initiated.
In separate case, seven expatriates were arrested by authorities who were involved in operating two local illegal liquor factories and trading these products. They are facing charges related to the production, sale, and trafficking of “homemade” liquor.
During a security crackdown, authotities seized 181 barrels, 413 vials, and four distillation devices used for illegal alcohol production.
The individuals, along with the seized items, were referred to the competent authorities for legal action.
A security source has stated that the suspects are expected to be referred to the administrative deportation department, Gulf News reported.
Kuwaiti authorities are committed to a nationwide campaign to arrest illegal expatriates to combat fake work visas.
Expatriates make up nearly 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.