Kuwait allows part-time work with employers other than sponsors

Jeddah: In a significant development, Kuwait has allowed private sector employees to work for firms other than their original sponsors.

The new decision, which will be effective from the new year by January 2024, legalises part-time work and working from home for all private sector workers.

The first deputy Prime Minister and minister of interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued an order permitting part-time employment with a third party, subject to approval from the original employer, Kuwait Manpower Authority reported.

The employees can engage in part-time work for another employer for a maximum of 4 hours per day, provided they obtain a part-time work permit from the Public Authority for Manpower. The contracting sector is exempted from the daily hour limit due to a high market demand.

The relaxation aims to optimise the current workforce to align with market requirements and support the National Committee for Demographics’ exemption goals. Additionally, it seeks to utilise the existing workforce within Kuwait as an alternative to new recruitment, addressing demographic imbalances and fulfilling the current labour market needs, according to reports.

In another directive, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled instructed the Public Authority for Manpower to allow employers to authorise certain employees to work remotely, especially for professions where tasks can be completed without the necessity of physical presence at the workplace. This initiative follows established guidelines to safeguard the rights of both employers and workers in the private sector.