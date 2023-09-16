Kuwait announces felxible working hours for govt employees

Employees will have the opportunity to work seven hours, with the added benefit of a 30-minute grace period.

Published: 16th September 2023
Kuwait announces flexible working hours for govt employees
Representative Image

Kuwait: In a recent development, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced new flexible working hours for employees working in the government sector.

The decision was approved by the Kuwait Civil Service Council.

The new rules allows employees to work flexible hours, with the morning attendance period between 7 am and 9 am, followed by the dismissal period between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, employees will have the opportunity to work seven hours, with the added benefit of a 30-minute grace period.

Under the new rules, government agencies have the authority to opt for either a flexible working system or a fixed tenure system, based on their specific requirements and preferences.

This innovative approach allows civil servants to use the grace period at the beginning or end of their official working hours, making it convenient for them to adjust their schedules.

Tags
