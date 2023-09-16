Kuwait announces felxible working hours for govt employees

Kuwait: In a recent development, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced new flexible working hours for employees working in the government sector.

The decision was approved by the Kuwait Civil Service Council.

The new rules allows employees to work flexible hours, with the morning attendance period between 7 am and 9 am, followed by the dismissal period between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

Additionally, employees will have the opportunity to work seven hours, with the added benefit of a 30-minute grace period.

بناء على المقترح المقدم من وزارة الداخلية

مجلس الخدمة المدنية يوافق على تطبيق الدوام المرن



1- يهدف المقترح الى تخفيف الاختناقات المرورية وإعطاء الموظف المرونة في الدخول والخروج عند اكمال ساعات العمل المطلوبة.



2- فترة الحضور الصباحية بين ( 7:00 / 9:00 ) صباحاً وفترة الانصراف… pic.twitter.com/dlgfDSBlbB — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 14, 2023

Under the new rules, government agencies have the authority to opt for either a flexible working system or a fixed tenure system, based on their specific requirements and preferences.

This innovative approach allows civil servants to use the grace period at the beginning or end of their official working hours, making it convenient for them to adjust their schedules.