Kuwait deports over 18K expats in six months; here’s why

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities deported 18,486 expatriates of various nationalities to their home countries between March to August, ‘over serious traffic violations’, local media reported.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Al-Rai, the offences include driving without a licence, speeding, reckless driving and the illicit use of personal vehicles for transporting passengers.

Since the beginning of 2023, the total number of traffic violations recorded is over 2.6 million, including about 1.95 million indirect violations.

Under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, security forces have been deployed in all governorates to regulate traffic, reduce congestion and arrest reckless drivers.

As part of the strict measures to ensure public safety, expatriates who commit serious offences may be deported.