Kuwait: Expats must clear debts before renewing visa

The decision will come into effect from Sunday, September 10.

Published: 10th September 2023 4:18 pm IST
Flag of Kuwait

Kuwait: Expatriates in Kuwait will now be required to settle all outstanding debts before renewing their residence visa.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior revealed that this decision will come into effect from Sunday, September 10.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure the proper collection of debts owed to the ministry. 

Those who want to renew their residency must pay the debt through websites of government agencies or the “Sahel” application.

The authority calls on everyone to follow the rules stipulated in the law and not to violate them, because it will not hesitate to carry out its responsibility to maintain security and national order.

The new decision also comes in the wake of Kuwait’s recent announcement requiring expats to settle traffic fines, and telecom, electricity, and water bills before leaving the country from any of its exits.

