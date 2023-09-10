Kuwait: Expats must clear debts before renewing visa

Kuwait: Expatriates in Kuwait will now be required to settle all outstanding debts before renewing their residence visa.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior revealed that this decision will come into effect from Sunday, September 10.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure the proper collection of debts owed to the ministry.

بناء على توجيهات رئيس مجلس الوزراء بالإنابة ووزير الداخلية بتفعيل عملية الربط بين الإدارة العامة لشؤون الإقامة والإدارة العامة لنظم المعلومات لتحصيل المديونيات المستحقة على الأجانب للدولة



الإعلام الأمني:

وزارة الداخلية تبدأ بتفعيل قرار تحصيل المديونيات المستحقة للدولة قبل تجديد… pic.twitter.com/RIVKViGQfi — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 9, 2023

Those who want to renew their residency must pay the debt through websites of government agencies or the “Sahel” application.

Also Read Now, traffic fines must be cleared for expats before leaving Kuwait

The authority calls on everyone to follow the rules stipulated in the law and not to violate them, because it will not hesitate to carry out its responsibility to maintain security and national order.

The new decision also comes in the wake of Kuwait’s recent announcement requiring expats to settle traffic fines, and telecom, electricity, and water bills before leaving the country from any of its exits.