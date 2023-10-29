Kuwait approves child allowances for women working in private sector

The initiative is designed to assist Kuwaiti women who are juggling their private sector careers with their family responsibilities.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:25 pm IST
Kuwait approves child allowance for women working in private sector
Photo: X

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities have recently approved a child allowance for Kuwaiti women working in the private sector whose husbands cannot contribute financially due to lack of regular income.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The announcement was made by the Government Communication Center (GCC), on X, following a proposal presented by the first deputy Prime Minister and minister of interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Also Read
Kuwait: 10K nurses to get KD 50 increment; relief to over 7K expats

The initiative is designed to assist Kuwaiti women who are juggling between their careers their family responsibilities. It aims to provide support to Kuwaiti women working in the private sector, aligning with their counterparts in the public sector.

MS Education Academy

On October 15, Kuwait’s ministry of health approved a reclassification of nurses’ work allowances, reducing the previous three categories A, B, C to two categories of A and B. Around 10,000 nurses in Kuwait will get an average monthly hike of KD 50 (Rs 13,458) in their work allowances.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button