Kuwait approves child allowances for women working in private sector

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities have recently approved a child allowance for Kuwaiti women working in the private sector whose husbands cannot contribute financially due to lack of regular income.

The announcement was made by the Government Communication Center (GCC), on X, following a proposal presented by the first deputy Prime Minister and minister of interior, Sheikh Talal Khalid Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The initiative is designed to assist Kuwaiti women who are juggling between their careers their family responsibilities. It aims to provide support to Kuwaiti women working in the private sector, aligning with their counterparts in the public sector.

بعد عرض معالي النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية الشيخ طلال الخالد الأحمد الصباح



ودعماً للمرأة الكويتية العاملة في القطاع الخاص وأسوةً بالعاملين بالقطاع الحكومي



مجلس الوزراء يوافق على منح المرأة الكويتية علاوة الأبناء في حال عدم تقاضي زوجها للعلاوة

On October 15, Kuwait’s ministry of health approved a reclassification of nurses’ work allowances, reducing the previous three categories A, B, C to two categories of A and B. Around 10,000 nurses in Kuwait will get an average monthly hike of KD 50 (Rs 13,458) in their work allowances.