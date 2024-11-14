Kuwait approves draft residency law to curb iqama trade

The Kuwait Cabinet has approved a new draft residency law, modifying the previous 60-year-old statute, increasing penalties for violators, and prohibiting refuge for illegal expatriates.

The approval was granted during the weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah on Tuesday, November 12, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The new draft law aims to prohibit trade in residency permits or iqamas, establish rules for expat deportation, and increase penalties for violators.

The new law, consisting of seven chapters, outlines rules for the entry of expats, informing authorities, trading in residencies, related crimes, and penalties for violators, Arabic daily Al-Rai reported.

One of the article prohibits trading in residencies by facilitating expat entry through visas or work permits, or renewing them for money or benefits.

It also prohibits employers from forcing expats to work outside their work permit, allowing employees to work without a license, and withholding employee wages.

The law prohibits expats from working without a permit, from sheltering or employing them, and from renting houses to illegal immigrants.

The new law mandates expat sponsors to inform the interior ministry if their visas or residences have expired and they haven’t left the country.

In recent months, Kuwait has stepped up its assault on illegal iqamas, arresting thousands of illegal migrant workers.

Kuwait has a population of 4.9 million, including 3.3 million expatriates.