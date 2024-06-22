Kuwait calls on citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible.

This comes due to concerns of escalation and the potential for full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, June 22, the ministry renewed its call on “all citizens to refrain from heading to Lebanon at the present time, in view of the successive security developments that the region is going through.”

The ministry called on “those who are unable to leave to contact the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon immediately, via the emergency phone.”

Since the Gaza war in October 2023, Hezbollah and Israel have been engaging in daily firefights, with a sharp increase in recent days following an Israeli strike that killed the Hezbollah commander.

Israeli strikes have resulted in over 300 Hezbollah fighters killed in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

Israel reports that 18 Israeli soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in attacks from Lebanon.