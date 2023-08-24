Kuwait Crown Prince congratulates PM Modi on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon.

In his cable to PM Modi, the Kuwait Crown Prince spoke highly of this historic achievement, saying it will serve the entire humanity and add to the successes made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the space sciences.

He wished PM Modi everlasting well-being and India more progress and prosperity.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon.

ISRO tweeted: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!”

As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India’s spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO’s long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

PM Modi was congratulated by several world leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the success of India’s moon mission.

PM Modi while referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, said the enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India’s achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening.

“Feeling the fervour all the way from Johannesburg for Chandrayaan-3! The enthusiasm of our diaspora in South Africa for India’s achievements in the space sector is truly gladdening,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

