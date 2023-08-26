Kuwait deported over 25,000 illegal expats in 2023: Report

There are approximately 10,000 women among deportees. The reasons bending deportation range from drug abuse and distribution to begging or any action that poses a threat to national security.

Kuwait has deported over 25,000 illegal expats between January and August 19, 2023, averaging 108 individuals a day, Arabian Business reported.

According to orders from  Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, the massive deportation effort primarily targets those found guilty of violating residence and labour laws in Kuwait.

The campaign aims to protect the country against law violators, particularly those engaged in illegal activities.

There are approximately 10,000 women among deportees. The reasons for deportation range from drug abuse and distribution to begging or any action that poses a threat to national security.

Kuwait’s crackdown on illegal expats

This crackdown follows Sheikh Talal Al Khaled’s instructions to bolster security measures, balance the demographics, and end irregular employment.

A top security source highlighted the nation’s commitment to this effort by disclosing plans for an extensive campaign that will target the estimated 100,000 people who are living in Kuwait against the law.

Moreover, Kuwait authorities clearly announced that companies or sponsors found providing refuge for these law violators will face severe penalties.

