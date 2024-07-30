Kuwait deports visit visa violators along with their sponsors

Kuwait: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait has announced the deportation of a number of visitors for violating the legal period of stay in the country, in addition to the deportation of their sponsors despite the validity of their residency.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that it has implemented the necessary measures in accordance with the directives of the interior minister.

Most of those who will be deported are families, which include wives, husbands, and children.

In the details, a number of wives residing in the country requested visas for their husbands and children but the viditors have exceeded the duration stipulated in the visas.

إبعاد عدد من مخالفي تأشيرات الزيارة لمن تجاوزوا المدة القانونية للبقاء في البلاد وكفلائهم رغم صلاحية إقامتهم لعدم التزامهم بالتعهد الموقع وشروط الزيارة وسوف يتم إبعادهم جميعاً (الزوجات والازواج والابناء)



— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) July 29, 2024

“Because the sponsors have not complied with the pledge they signed when they applied for the visas and violated the conditions, they will all (wives, husbands and children) be deported,” said the ministry statement.

The ministry has issued a warning, stating that it will deport visitors and sponsors if the conditions of visit visas are violated, particularly for overstaying.