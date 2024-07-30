UAE cancels licence of 4 Haj operators, 19 others fined

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have cancelled the licences of four Haj operators, and 19 others were fined for violating laws.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 30, the UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said that the actions were taken in response to complaints from pilgrims during the 1445 AH-2024 Haj season, as reviewed by the Licensing Committee.

The Awqaf emphasised the importance of Haj operators adhering to contracts and maintaining the quality of services promised to pilgrims, stating that negligence contradicts the country’s values.

It also urged operators to enhance their services to attract more pilgrims.

On June 19, Awqaf announced that registration for those wishing to perform Haj pilgrimage in 1446 AH-2025 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, will open from the beginning of September 2024.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious obligation for Muslims who can physically and financially afford to perform it at least once in their lifetime.