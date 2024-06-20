UAE: Registration for Haj 2025 to open in September

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that registration for those wishing to perform Haj pilgrimage in 1446 AH-2025 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, will open from the beginning of September 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that prospective pilgrims are advised to complete their registration through the Authority’s smart application and official website.

The UAE exclusively issues Haj permits to Emirati nationals, while expatriates must apply through quotas set by their countries of origin and follow specific procedures.

Saudi Arabia begins preparations for Haj 2025

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has begun preparations for the Haj 1446 AH/2025 season at the closing ceremony of the Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah outlined plans for the upcoming Haj and Umrah seasons.

He also announced the release of preliminary arrangements and the timetable for Haj 2025.

At the #Khitamuhu_Misk concluding ceremony, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah celebrates the successful completion of the Hajj season for #1445_AH_Hajj. The event honors distinguished Hajj Offices, recognizes award recipients, and unveils early preparations for the upcoming 1446 AH… pic.twitter.com/m5JBpffG3W — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 19, 2024

The Haj 2024 concluded on Tuesday, June 18, with the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil.

This year, approximately 1.83 million pilgrims performed Haj, with 1.6 million coming from outside the Kingdom.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious obligation for Muslims who can physically and financially afford to perform it at least once in their lifetime.