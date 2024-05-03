Kuwait detains citizen for planning bomb attacks on US forces

Kuwait has recently arrested a citizen suspected of planning bomb attacks on United States (US) armed forces stationed in the country.

Taking to X, the Kuwait Public Prosecution said that the citizen, whose identity remains unknown, was arrested on charges of joining a banned organization and planning terrorist acts within the country.

The accused learned explosive making skills and encouraged others to learn them, with the intention of blowing up American armed forces camps.

The accused was interrogated by the Public Prosecution, who confessed to the charges against him and ordered the arrest of other accused individuals, and investigation procedures are currently underway.

On January 25, Kuwait authorities arrested three Tunisian nationals suspected of planning attacks against Shia places of worship.