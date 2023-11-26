Kuwait detonates bombs dating back 1990 invasion

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities detonated bombs dating back to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of the country on Salmiya Beach, local media reported.

On November 22, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) successfully defused numerous shells and cluster bombs discovered by cleaning workers, the Arabic daily Al-Anba reported.

The workers then notified the Explosives Handling Department at the Ministry of Interior. Upon inspection, the explosives personnel discovered that the unexploded bombs were left by the Iraqi invasion forces.

It is reported that the site was secured and sealed while bombs and shells were assembled in a designated area, where they were defused using a robot without causing injuries or damage.

This is not the first time Kuwait authorities have dealt with bombs left behind by the invaders. In February 2022, an Indian shepherd lost his hand due to an explosion dating back to 1990 Iraqi invasion.

Iraqi invasion of Kuwait

Iraqi forces, under the leadership of Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990, marking the start of the Gulf War. After defeating Kuwait, Iraq occupied the country for seven months.

The act led to international condemnation, prompting the United Nations and coalition response, resulting in the 1991 Gulf War, affecting regional geopolitics, US influence, and Iraq’s international community.