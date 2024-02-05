Kuwait: Expats to face deportation for driving with invalid licenses

Kuwait: Expatriates in Kuwait caught driving without a valid license may face penalties and deportation to their home countries, local media reported.

This comes as Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued a warning to motorists about traffic laws and serious violations, threatening severe consequences,

Arab Times reported citing sources that the expatriates are mandated to verify the validity of their driving licenses through the government mobile applications “My Identity” or “Sahel”.

“Some expatriates may be unaware of their driving licenses being withdrawn, and holding just a license does not exempt them from penalties, including potential deportation,” the source added.

In 2023, 145 expatriates were deported from Kuwait due to driving without a valid license.

In December 2023, Kuwait introduced electronic driving licenses for expatriates, allowing them to renew their licenses electronically through the MoI’s website or the “Sahel” app.

Kuwait has mandated expatriates to pay their outstanding traffic fines and bills before leaving the country.