Kuwait fire: NRI businessman Yusuff Ali announces Rs 5L each for families of victims

The central government as well as the Kerala government have also announced similar relief funds.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th June 2024 5:55 am IST
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George consoles the mother of a victim of Kuwait fire in Pathanamthitta district in India's southern state (Photo: Reuters)

Dubai: Prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group M. A. Yusuff Ali on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the tragic Kuwait fire tragedy, which left 49 persons, including 45 Indians, dead.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.

Kerala announces Rs 5L exgratia to deceased Keralites’ kin
People walk past the building in Mangaf where the deadly fire took place. Photo: AFP

A sum of Rs. 5 lakh for each of the families of the deceased will be paid as part of this relief fund, a statement released by the group in Abu Dhabi said.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reached Kuwait on Thursday and met some of the Indians injured in the fire. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said all those injured were safe.

