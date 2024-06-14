Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF flight carrying mortal remains of Indians lands in Cochin

The IAF C30J aircraft is carrying the bodies of the Indians and of them, 31 were received at the airport here.

Updated: 14th June 2024 10:53 am IST
Kochi: Arrangements are in place at the Cochin International Airport before the arrival of a special IAF flight carrying the mortal remains of victims of the recent Kuwait fire, in Kochi, Friday, June 14, 2024. The special flight carrying the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident is expected to reach the airport around 10.30 am, Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya told the media. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport here on Friday.

The 31 bodies include 23 Keralites, 7 Tamilians and one person from Karnataka, officials said.

Officials had said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait’s Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

