Kuwait flights back on schedule after fog disruption

Visibility dropped below 100 metres at 2 am, making conditions unsafe for takeoffs and landings.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th November 2025 4:13 pm IST
Passengers walk through the arrivals hall at Kuwait International Airport, where the digital board displays updated flight information.
Arrivals hall at Kuwait International Airport. Photo: X

Kuwait City: Flight operations at Kuwait International Airport have returned to normal after dense fog disrupted air traffic and forced the diversion of several incoming flights early on Sunday, November 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced.

In a statement on X, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, spokesperson for the DGCA and Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport and Aviation Security Affairs, said that horizontal visibility dropped to less than 100 metres from 2 am, prompting precautionary measures to ensure passenger and aircraft safety.

“The safety of passengers and aircraft remains our top priority,” Al-Rajhi said. “All operational procedures were implemented in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety.”

Memory Khan Seminar

The DGCA confirmed that as weather conditions improved, flight operations gradually resumed. The authority continues to monitor visibility and weather developments to maintain safe and smooth air traffic.

Al-Rajhi expressed gratitude to passengers and airlines for their cooperation during the disruption and reaffirmed that all measures were taken to safeguard public safety and restore normal air operations promptly.

Dense fog is common during Kuwait’s winter season and occasionally affects flight schedules at the country’s main international gateway.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th November 2025 4:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button