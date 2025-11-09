Kuwait flights back on schedule after fog disruption

Kuwait City: Flight operations at Kuwait International Airport have returned to normal after dense fog disrupted air traffic and forced the diversion of several incoming flights early on Sunday, November 9, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced.

In a statement on X, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, spokesperson for the DGCA and Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport and Aviation Security Affairs, said that horizontal visibility dropped to less than 100 metres from 2 am, prompting precautionary measures to ensure passenger and aircraft safety.

“The safety of passengers and aircraft remains our top priority,” Al-Rajhi said. “All operational procedures were implemented in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety.”

صرّح عبدالله الراجحي، المتحدث الرسمي باسم الإدارة العامة للطيران المدني ونائب المدير العام لشؤون سلامة الطيران والنقل الجوي وأمن الطيران بالتكليف، بأن مطار الكويت الدولي يشهد منذ الساعة الثانية من فجر اليوم حالة من الضباب الكثيف وانعدام الرؤية الأفقية إلى أقل من ١٠٠ متر الأمر… pic.twitter.com/gdfAr1xZbI — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) November 9, 2025

The DGCA confirmed that as weather conditions improved, flight operations gradually resumed. The authority continues to monitor visibility and weather developments to maintain safe and smooth air traffic.

Al-Rajhi expressed gratitude to passengers and airlines for their cooperation during the disruption and reaffirmed that all measures were taken to safeguard public safety and restore normal air operations promptly.

Dense fog is common during Kuwait’s winter season and occasionally affects flight schedules at the country’s main international gateway.