Kuwait recalls Labubu toy over child safety concerns

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the recall of the Labubu toy (model TOY3378) product due to a manufacturing defect that could pose a choking hazard to children.

In a post on Instagram, the ministry said that parts of the toy could detach easily, putting young children at risk of suffocation. It urged parents and guardians to stop using the product immediately and keep it out of children’s reach.

Retailers across Kuwait have been directed to remove the toy from store shelves, while consumers who have already purchased the Labubu TOY3378 can return it to the authorised distributor, Hussein Abdullah Dashti Establishment, for a full refund. The company can be contacted at 96000017 or 56539540.

Also Read Video: Saudia Airlines crew praised for feeding elderly Umrah passenger

The recall is being carried out under Articles 42 to 48 of Law No. 27 of 2015, in accordance with Executive By-law No. 39 of 2014 on Consumer Protection.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumers and ensuring that all products in the Kuwaiti market comply with safety regulations.

What is Labubu?

Labubu is a designer collectible toy created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in partnership with Chinese brand Pop Mart. Part of The Monsters fantasy series, the character is recognised for its tall ears, round eyes, and devilish grin — features that have earned it the label “ugly cute” among fans.

The toys, sold in blind boxes that conceal which figure is inside, have gained cult popularity worldwide. Since early 2024, the demand for limited-edition versions has soared, boosted by celebrity endorsements and viral trends.

Also Read Telangana YouTuber Syed Hafeez receives UAE Golden Visa

However, the craze has also led to a rise in online scams. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned collectors about fake websites imitating Pop Mart’s official stores to steal payment information. Fans have been advised to buy only from verified platforms and remain cautious of suspicious offers or discounts.