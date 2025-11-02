Video: Saudia Airlines crew praised for feeding elderly Umrah passenger

A Saudia Airlines flight cabin crew member has been widely praised after a video captured him compassionately assisting an elderly Umrah passenger during a flight — an act that many have described as a touching reflection of Saudi hospitality.

The 39-second viral clip, shared on Saudia Aviation’s official X account, shows the cabin crew member feeding an elderly pilgrim who appeared to have a noticeable hand tremor, possibly due to Parkinson’s disease.

As seen in the footage, the passenger was dressed in ihram — the sacred state into which a Muslim must enter to perform the Haj or Umrah. Men wear two plain white garments symbolising purity and equality before God, signifying the beginning of their spiritual journey.

Saudia Aviation captioned the post, describing it as “a scene that embodies authentic Saudi values, showing a flight attendant feeding an elderly passenger with care befitting Saudi hospitality.”

— الطيران السعودي (@saudia_aviation) October 29, 2025

The video quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views and warm reactions across social media. Many praised the attendant’s calm, patient manner and his genuine concern for the elderly traveller.

The comment section under the video was filled with admiration for both the crew member and the airline. Users highlighted the gesture as a reflection of “true Saudi values” and “humanity at its best.”

One wrote, “This warms my heart and brings tears to my eyes. How compassionate and lovely.” Another said, “May God heal him. It’s clear he has Parkinson’s; it’s hard for him to control anything he holds in his hand.”

Several viewers also thanked Saudia Group for employing dedicated and empathetic staff. One user wrote, “His mother raised him well. It’s not just about serving a passenger; it’s a lesson in how to care for those who cannot eat or walk.”

Another shared, “I flew with Saudia from London to Karachi — their service can be described in this clip: patient, polite and full of respect.”

The touching act has further strengthened Saudia’s reputation for service excellence, particularly towards pilgrims travelling for Haj nd Umrah, reflecting the Kingdom’s enduring commitment to hospitality and care.