Kuwait: Govt calls on parents to report children who use drugs

Kuwait: The interior ministry, on Sunday, called on parents to inform the concerned authorities about their children who use drugs so that they can be treated, cared for and rehabilitated without criminal accountability, as part of the awareness campaign to prevent drug abuse.

The announcement by the ministry came on June 26, the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The ministry cited its drug-awareness campaigns launched under the motto “With You”.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the perils of drugs and emphasise the role of the family and education institutions in combatting them.

According to the ministry, Kuwaiti anti-drug police, registered 2,360 narcotics cases involving 2,990 suspects last year, against 1,825 cases and 2,489 suspects in 2020.