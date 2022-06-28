Kuwait: Govt calls on parents to report children who use drugs

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 28th June 2022 3:27 pm IST
Kuwait: Visit, Family visas suspended until further notice
Representative Image

Kuwait: The interior ministry, on Sunday, called on parents to inform the concerned authorities about their children who use drugs so that they can be treated, cared for and rehabilitated without criminal accountability, as part of the awareness campaign to prevent drug abuse.

The announcement by the ministry came on June 26, the international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Also Read
Kuwaiti lawyer Al Shureka’s Twitter account withheld in India

The ministry cited its drug-awareness campaigns launched under the motto “With You”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kuwaiti government launches extensive campaign against LGBT flag

The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the perils of drugs and emphasise the role of the family and education institutions in combatting them.

According to the ministry, Kuwaiti anti-drug police, registered 2,360 narcotics cases involving 2,990 suspects last year, against 1,825 cases and 2,489 suspects in 2020.

Also Read
Face masks back in Kuwait amid rise in COVID-19 infections

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button